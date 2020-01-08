LAS VEGAS — Faraday Future CEO Carsten Breitfeld knows it's important for a small automaker not to bite off more than it can chew. As of writing, his team's sole focus is bringing the FF91 to the market, production is tentatively scheduled to start by the end of 2020, but he already knows what he wants to accomplish after deliveries begin.

Speaking exclusively to Autoblog on the sidelines of CES 2020, Breitfeld conceded Faraday Future can't survive — let alone thrive — by selling a single model, even if the spread between entry-level and flagship will deliberately be significant. The pillars he's building the brand's image on are space and the digital experience, which puts it into a niche. Luckily, the tech-over-handling approach to developing a car is becoming increasingly popular among buyers, and Breitfeld plans to capitalize on it in the coming years by moving a little bit downmarket.

"We will have more models. The FF81, which is on a smaller wheelbase [than the FF91] and at a much lower price, and the 71 which is even a bit smaller," he revealed. While he didn't talk about pricing or dimensions, it's clear both cars will be more mainstream than the upcoming flagship priced between $120,000 and $200,000. And, though it's too early to provide concrete details about the two smaller cars, we already know the duo will be exclusively available with an electric powertrain. Breitfeld vowed never to release a car powered by a gasoline- or a diesel-burning engine, not to dabble in hybrid technology, and to steer clear of hydrogen.

Putting space and tech at the heart of every vehicle development program precludes a move into the sports car segment. The FF91 is quick, and Faraday Future previously raced in Formula E, but it's not interested in challenging companies like Lotus and Porsche for the hearts of die-hard driving enthusiasts.

"From a technology standpoint, we can [make a sports car], but does it make sense for a company whose DNA is space and digital experience? Probably not. But, we can think about a lot of things, we can think about different brands to market different products. It's nice to think about it, but it's something which certainly I would not allow people to do now because they'd get distracted from the main mission," Breitfeld concluded.