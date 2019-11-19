Bluetooth technology is not uncommon in a new, modern car, but this specific automobile uses it for a different purpose: remote control. "Top Gear" collaborated with Lego Technic to create a cool little rally car that pairs with a smartphone. Oddly enough, though, it will not be available for Christmas.

At the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Lego unveiled a new partnership with BBC Studios. The team from "Top Gear" tinkered with Lego Technic engineering to design the shape of a rally car and curate the stickers. The overall package on the car and box is themed to be the Stig's vehicle and features logos across the rally lights and roof.

In total, the kit uses 463 Lego "elements." The rally car has one large motor, one extra large motor, and can be connected to a smartphone through the Lego Technic Control+ app. Using the smartphone touchscreen, the app can drive the car forward, backward, and steer. It has multi-touch control, as well as gyro control, and the app has various challenges, achievements and inspirational videos built in.

The "Top Gear rally" car is intended for ages nine years old and older and will retail for $129.00, plus taxes. It will be available starting December 26, 2019.