'Autoblog off the Clock' | The birth of a Gladiator

Autoblog Off The Clock is an inside look at the automotive industry and the people who make it happen. Each episode we sit down with industry movers and shakers. We pour a couple of beers and let the stories fly. How did they get into the biz? What makes them tick? We discuss it all in a casual happy-hour setting.

Our guest on episode three is Jeep Head of Design Mark Allen. Mark sits down with our host Greg Migliore, Senior Green Editor John Beltz Synder, and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski to talk about how he found his way into vehicle design, his passion for off-roading, how the new Jeep Gladiator came into production and, of course, to sip on a couple of cold brews.

Grab a seat and have yourself a drink. This is Autoblog Off the Clock.