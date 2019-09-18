Petersen Automotive Museum honoring Jessi Combs with special exhibit

From September 22-25, 2019, the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles will host “Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed," a special tribute and exhibition that celebrates her lust for life and notable accomplishments. Although the event itself will be open to the public free of charge, donations will go to The Jessi Combs Foundation.

Combs, affectionately nicknamed "The Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" and a former host of our video series The List, tragically passed away on August 27, 2019, during an attempt to break her own land speed record. Because she was had such an impact, and made so many friends, in the southern California automotive community, the Petersen saw it only right to host a special event to honor her impact.

At the exhibit, visitors will be able to view many of Combs' personal items. The Petersen will display things from Combs' Long Beach workshop and studio, notebooks, memorabilia, Chip Foose drawings from when she worked on Overhaulin', welding jackets, racing helmets, and race accolades such as Baja and Great Race medals. Furthermore, several of her motorcycles will be available for viewing.

Donations are suggested at entry, and proceeds will go to The Jessi Combs Foundation, which has been set up to "educate, inspire and empower the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers." Those who are unable to attend can still donate to the foundation through petersen.org/jessi.