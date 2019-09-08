2020 Dodge Journey loses trims and colors, adds equipment

The 2020 Dodge Journey sticks with the formula that's served it for its entire 11-year lifespan so far, which is to say nothing more than incremental changes will usher in the new year. The lineup shrinks by half, the SE and GT trims going away, leaving the SE Value and Crossroad trims. The end of the Journey GT means the end of the 283-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 for the Journey, the two remaining models powered by the 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 172 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque shifting through a four-speed automatic. The SE Value sits on 17-inch steelies with wheel covers and turns the front wheels only, the Crossroad rides on 19-inchers and offers all-wheel drive.

Both trims add new standard equipment, Rear Park Assist included on both, the Crossroad acquiring a sunroof. The color wheel for exterior hues loses two options, Destroyer Grey and Verde Oliva, leaving seven choices. The SE Value interior retains its choice of black or tan cloth, the Crossroads sticks with black only.

SE Value and Crossroad will offer an option called the Popular Entertainment Group that installs different equipment depending on trim. For the SE Value, that will add a power driver seat, premium cloth seating, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, tri-zone temperature control, Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth, a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM Radio, interior observation mirror, and security alarm. On the Crossroad, the same package means navigation, heated front seats and steering wheel, six premium speakers and subwoofer, remote start, a universal garage door opener.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but with the 11-year-old Journey selling itself as a value proposition — it's right there in the name — we don't expect much change from the $24,740 price of the 2019 SE Value.