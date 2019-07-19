Chevy finally showed us the 2020 Corvette last night, and you should read all about it here. However, there was more than just the single car reveal, as GM flashed photos of the new Corvette Convertible on the screen at the end of its presentation. No official details were given for the drop-top, but you can see a ton of angles in the photos Chevy provided.

There’s no surprise that a convertible is coming, but it was a pleasant surprise to see a pre-production model shown in such detail last night. Of course, the standard C8 Corvette Stingray has a removable roof panel, but the convertible takes things just a bit further.

Judging from the photos, the top looks like it folds underneath a panel that also serves as an engine cover. Yes, the gorgeous glass engine panel appears to have gone away with the convertible, but that won’t be of too much concern when you’re getting to 60 mph in under 3 seconds. The two flying buttresses behind the seats are just downright awesome, really setting it apart from the standard Stingray.

We expect the car’s powertrain setup to be the same as the regular Stingray with a 6.2-liter V8, named LT2. It makes 490 horsepower standard or 495 horsepower with the Z51 package. A dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission is the only transmission option. Sorry, manual fans.

Mark Reuss’ comment about pricing being under $60,000 was the biggest shocker of all, and we expect the Convertible to be a shade over that. The C7 Convertible costs $4,500 extra than the hardtop, and we don’t think Chevy will mess with that formula. If GM keeps the train on the tracks, the convertible could be under $65,000, which is a total win in our books. As for when we’re going to see it, Chevy hasn’t said. However, GM wasn’t slow in getting the different bodystyle out for the C7, and we expect the same to happen here. The car looks essentially production-ready in the photos, so bring it on.