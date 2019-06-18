Lexus GX 460 SUV gains technology on the road, and off of it

Lexus has updated its GX 460 SUV for 2020. The GX 460 is one of the longer-running SUV models on the market, as it was originally unveiled around a decade ago and it's still based on the sturdy Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which is a touch more compact than the U.S. market Land Cruiser.
The refresh gives the model some new touches to keep it in line with other current Lexus products, including a more contemporary spindle grille and new headlights, but it's restyled along the same moderate lines as the previous updates the GX 460 has received during its tenure. There are color and trim adjustments, including the addition of very red leather, but the powertrain remains the same: the 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 with 329 lb-ft or torque.
But still, the ladder-frame GX 460 has off-road agility thanks to its Prado DNA, and those capabilities are now enhanced with a new Off-Road Package made available on the Luxury trim level. Cameras feed to multi-view and panoramic monitors to give the driver a better idea of the vehicle's surroundings off the beaten path, and Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select make it easier to handle the surfaces underneath the GX 460.
Crawl Control keeps the vehicle progressing steadily in low range, also utilizing what Lexus calls "virtual" locking diffs. The GX 460's drivetrain comes with a Torsen limited slip differential, too. Multi-Terrain Select regulates wheelspin and can be automatically set to perform best in mud, sand, loose rocks or other driving surfaces. There's also downhill assist and hill-start assist as well as active traction control and vehicle stability control.
As for on-road safety, Lexus has made its Safety System+ suite standard, and it comprises a Pre-Collision System together with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beam control and high-speed dynamic radar cruise control. Our test of the 2018 model lamented the lack of the latter in standard specification, but that matter has now been addressed. For on-road comfort, there's also the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, or KDSS, and an available adaptive variable suspension that has electronic control instead of just a fluid-based setup as in the KDSS. Any pricing adjustments have not yet been announced.
