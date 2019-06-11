2019 Chevy Camaro V8 and Corvette C7 leaving Europe over emissions

Deposits now being taken for #chevrolet #corvette #C8 pic.twitter.com/FQy8XzxHoV— Ian Allan Motors (@IanAllan_Motors) May 1, 2019
We're not so sure this is the end of Chevy V8s in Europe, though. Chevrolet hasn't specifically said in which markets it will offer the mid-engine C8 Corvette, but the UK dealer that currently is the source of new Camaros and Corvettes in that country has said it's taking orders for the new model. And everything we've seen so far indicates the mid-engine car will be V8-powered, unless GM has been hiding some turbo V6 or something for overseas markets.
If we get any official word from Chevrolet, we'll be sure to update this story.