2019 Chevy Camaro V8 and Corvette C7 leaving Europe over emissions

But it looks like the mid-engine C8 Corvette will be sold in Europe

Jun 11th 2019 at 1:10PM
If you live in Europe, your window of opportunity to buy a new 2019 Chevy Camaro or Chevy Corvette C7 with a V8 may be closing. While we knew that there was a Final Edition C7 Corvette on sale in Europe (pictured above), we assumed that was simply because the mid-engine C8 was on the way. According to automotive news site Motoring Research, however, sales of both the 'Vette and the Camaro will stop after August 31, 2019 when new WLTP emissions rules go into effect that the two vehicles don't comply with. We've reached out to Chevrolet for confirmation, but haven't received any comment at the time of publishing.



We're not so sure this is the end of Chevy V8s in Europe, though. Chevrolet hasn't specifically said in which markets it will offer the mid-engine C8 Corvette, but the UK dealer that currently is the source of new Camaros and Corvettes in that country has said it's taking orders for the new model. And everything we've seen so far indicates the mid-engine car will be V8-powered, unless GM has been hiding some turbo V6 or something for overseas markets.

If we get any official word from Chevrolet, we'll be sure to update this story.

