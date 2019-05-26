A look at IndyCar driver Robert Wickens' recovery from spinal injury

This might be the first time ever that Road & Track has put out an issue with nothing but a person on the cover. After a brief inquiry, Editor in Chief Travis Okulski determined the September 1955 Le Mans issue as the only cover devoid of a car. July 2019 has a historic design, because this is a historic story.
What a difference two months has made! I boarded this plane for the season opener in St. Pete. @itskarliwoods was moving my legs, I had people supporting my body. Today I boarded the same plane fully independently!! Now I am a perfectionist so I wasn't happy with my first and last step! I had a good few days back at rehab, but now it's time for the #indy500! #thisismay #recovery #spinalcordinjury
On Sunday, August 19, 2018, Wickens crashed into the fencing at Pocono Raceway, shredded his Dallara DW12 IndyCar, and suffered a T4 spinal injury that left him paralyzed. Since then, he has been working nonstop to regain all the functionality he had prior to the crash. On May 23, 2019, he posted an Instagram video that showed him walking up stairs into a plane completely under his own power.
Progress is an understatement, and explaining it this way makes it sound far, far simpler than it has been. As with any injury, help has been needed every step of the way, detailed in the beginning of the story:
There is no specific timeline for an injury of this nature, and Wickens is well aware of this frustrating fact. But his headstrong personality is keeping him motivated.
There has been help for months. He is helped into the fabric harness that suspends him above the treadmill, helped into the van that takes him to the rehab hospital six mornings a week. Several states away, his Indianapolis home is being retrofitted for accessibility, which will let him live there with less help. His fiancée, Karli Woods, is home now, helping manage that process.
With recent technological advances, Wickens also knows he could easily get into a car and race using hand and arm controls. To him, however, that's not good enough.
"What's driving me is stubbornness: I want to race as I remember racing. I want to walk in a way that no one knows there's something wrong with me," he said.
"Therapists keep recommending leg braces and ankle braces to make my walking smoother. I keep saying no. If I put a brace on that helps my foot take a better step, that foot's not learning how to do it. It's an aid, like an engineer saying, 'You're too dumb, and you keep getting wheelspin. Here's traction control.'"
