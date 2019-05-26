A look at IndyCar driver Robert Wickens' recovery from spinal injury

There has been help for months. He is helped into the fabric harness that suspends him above the treadmill, helped into the van that takes him to the rehab hospital six mornings a week. Several states away, his Indianapolis home is being retrofitted for accessibility, which will let him live there with less help. His fiancée, Karli Woods, is home now, helping manage that process.

"What's driving me is stubbornness: I want to race as I remember racing. I want to walk in a way that no one knows there's something wrong with me," he said.

"Therapists keep recommending leg braces and ankle braces to make my walking smoother. I keep saying no. If I put a brace on that helps my foot take a better step, that foot's not learning how to do it. It's an aid, like an engineer saying, 'You're too dumb, and you keep getting wheelspin. Here's traction control.'"