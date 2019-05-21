'F1 2019' in-game trailer shows off beautiful graphics update

Video game developer Codemasters will launch F1 2019 in two versions this summer. Those who buy the Legends Edition are granted early access and will be able to play the game June 25, 2019. The full release is just a few days later on June 28. The first official in-game trailer just dropped and shows what fans should expect.
Codemasters, which has been working on F1 2019 for about two years, calls this its "most ambitious release in franchise history." The graphics appear to have received a significant upgrade, and the visuals have been updated to give the feel of real F1 broadcasts. For the first time ever, players will be able to customize 2019 regulation cars for multiplayer racing, and the game has a dedicated Esports hub. F1 2019 offers racing in either F2 or F1, and includes a career story mode that challengers players to race up the ranks. The 2019 F2 Championship content will come later as a free digital update during the season.
In addition to the current lot of official teams, drivers, and circuits of the 2019 F1 season, F1 2019 features several classic Formula One rides. They include the 2010 Red Bull RB6, the 2009 Brawn BGP 001, the 2008 McLaren MP4 –23, the 2007 Ferrari F2007, the 2006 Renault R26, the 2004 Ferrari F2004, the 2003 Williams FW25, the 1998 McLaren MP4-13, the 1996 Williams FW18, the 1992 Williams FW14, the 1991 McLaren MP4/6, the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, the 1982 McLaren MP4/1B, the 1979 Ferrari 312 T4, the 1978 Lotus 79, the 1976 Ferrari 312 T2, the 1976 McLaren M23D. and the 1972 Lotus 72D.
The Legends Edition gets a few extra cars, the 1990 Ferrari F1-90, the 1990 McLaren MP4/5B, the 2010 Ferrari F10, and the 2010 McLaren MP4-25. The Anniversary Edition only gets the 2010 Ferrari F10 and the 2010 McLaren MP4-25.
Both F1 2019 Anniversary Edition and F1 2019 Legends Edition: Senna and Prost will be available for Playstation 4, xBox One, and PC and can be preordered now.
