Rental company Enterprise testing subscription service for $1,499 per month

Enterprise Holdings is adding a new way to rent cars by offering a monthly subscription service that allows users to swap vehicles four times per month. Subscribe by Enterprise is priced at $1,499 per month, plus fees and taxes and will first be available in Nevada, Missouri, and Minnesota. Users will have access to Subscribe by Enterprise's more than 20 different vehicles from its rental fleet including midsize and full-size trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and full-size and compact sedans. This is a plus when compared with OEM subscription services from Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche that restrict choices to within the brand, and sometimes only select models. One caveat to Subscribe by Enterprise's car selection is that users aren't guaranteed the vehicle they want will be available at their local Enterprise Rent-a-Car locations.
Aside from vehicle selection, Subscribe by Enterprise includes physical damage and liability insurance, vehicle maintenance, and roadside assistance all within the monthly fee. Subscribers are responsible for the first $1,000 of any damage the vehicle sustains. The liability protection includes, "$100,000 liability coverage per accident for bodily injury to or death of one individual, $300,000 liability coverage per accident for bodily injury to or death of more than one individual, or $50,000 per accident for injury to or destruction of property."
If this sounds good to you, and you're in one of the test markets of Minnesota, Missouri, or Nevada, the service requires at least two months of commitment and charges a $250 enrollment fee, a $1,499 monthly cost, plus taxes. This allows up to 3,000 miles of driving per month, and only the subscriber (who must be at least 21 years old) is allowed to get behind the wheel. Unused miles expire, and mileage overages charge $0.40 per mile. The driver is also responsible for any tickets, tolls, or fees incurred from driving. For more information visit the Subscribe by Enterprise hub.
Aside from vehicle selection, Subscribe by Enterprise includes physical damage and liability insurance, vehicle maintenance, and roadside assistance all within the monthly fee. Subscribers are responsible for the first $1,000 of any damage the vehicle sustains. The liability protection includes, "$100,000 liability coverage per accident for bodily injury to or death of one individual, $300,000 liability coverage per accident for bodily injury to or death of more than one individual, or $50,000 per accident for injury to or destruction of property."
If this sounds good to you, and you're in one of the test markets of Minnesota, Missouri, or Nevada, the service requires at least two months of commitment and charges a $250 enrollment fee, a $1,499 monthly cost, plus taxes. This allows up to 3,000 miles of driving per month, and only the subscriber (who must be at least 21 years old) is allowed to get behind the wheel. Unused miles expire, and mileage overages charge $0.40 per mile. The driver is also responsible for any tickets, tolls, or fees incurred from driving. For more information visit the Subscribe by Enterprise hub.