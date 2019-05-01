2020 Nissan Titan getting a light refresh inside and out

The 2020 Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck has been spotted testing, and it appears to be getting a light refresh. This will be the first update since the truck was redesigned for the 2017 model year (2016 for the Titan XD). The updates are clearly mild, but some of them should be solid improvements.
There isn't much we can see from the outside due to some very thorough camouflage. But from what we can see, changes will be quite subtle. The bumper and its main grille appear to be unchanged from the current model. The overall headlight, grille, taillight and tailgate designs are roughly the same, too. So we suspect changes will just be to grille designs and the look of the lighting elements.
The changes inside are also subtle, but more substantial. The instrument panel is new with a much larger center display that's overlapped by round dials. The display looks brighter and higher-resolution than the small rectangular one used by the current Titan. Over in the center stack, the infotainment screen appears to be much bigger than the largest one in the current truck. This should be a boon to users of the recently added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Its associated buttons and knobs have moved below the screen to make space. The stack also looks to be a little taller, and is flanked by air vent surrounds that extend farther upward to match. Most of the rest of the interior looks to be carried over from the current model.
With such mild changes, we expect to hear about the new Titan by the end of the year with sales starting soon after. Pricing will probably stay similar to the current model, and any changes will probably apply to the larger Titan XD, too.
