Mazda says Skyactiv-X will come to the U.S, but not when

Mazda executives say the new 2.0-liter Skyactiv-X powerplant will still take some time to arrive to the North American market. The Skyactiv-X is a high-compression gasoline engine, and its 16:1 compression ratio is comparable to that of a diesel engine.
"We have a lot of technology. And we are introducing each technology in each region when the time is right," said Mazda North America CEO Masahiro Moro at the SAE International WCX Conference, according to Automotive News. Moro stated that while the Skyactiv-X can indeed pass EPA emissions regulations, it's not in the immediate pipeline for U.S-bound Mazdas; the slightly less hardcore Skyactiv-G will be amended first.
The launch-spec 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine in the new Mazda 3 will reportedly be supplemented by a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G, which also has a bold compression ratio: according to Mazda, its ratio of 14:1 is the highest of any production gasoline engine. However, Moro didn't state the exact timeline for that Skyactiv-G's arrival, either. The compression ratio of the 2.5-liter "big block" available now is 13:1.
In the 2019 model-year Miata roadster, the 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G makes 181 horsepower, and an earlier Slovakian Euro-spec leak mentioned the 2.0-liter 3's power figure at 164hp. The bottom line is thermal efficiency through being able to extract more energy out of gasoline, and moving from G to X would improve fuel economy by 20-30 percent while giving more power. If the Slovakian specifications are to be believed, the Skyactiv-X would make 178h p and 164 lb-ft in the Mazda3.
