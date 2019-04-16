Lotus teases its sleek Type 130 electric hypercar

Lotus has shown a teaser image of a new concept, which will usher in the automaker's electric era. The Type 130 hypercar concept will be shown later this year in London, but this aerodynamic teaser is the first glimpse at its shapely flanks. The Type 130 is said to be in "advanced stages of development."
According to Lotus, the Type 130 will spawn a production version, which will be the brand's first all-new vehicle in 11 years. It will be partially bankrolled by Lotus' parent company, the Chinese carmaker Geely, which also owns Volvo. Despite that, the hypercar will not be built in China, but in England. An earlier Autocar article estimated the eventual price at around $2.6 million.
Last month, news broke that Lotus is also bringing another new car to market, but that one is likely to retain internal combustion technology along with engineering ties to older Lotus architecture, as it forms a sort of "bridge" between current Lotus products and its future cars. Hence, it can't be called "all-new" in the same sense as a fully electric halo model can.
Lotus also noted some of its "firsts" when informing the media of the upcoming concept, which it calls "the world's first full-electric British hypercar." The 1995 Elise was the world's first aluminum and bonded extrusion construction production car, while the 1957 Elite was a production first in the sense that it first brought the composite monocoque within the reach of customers. Between those, there was a lot of groundbreaking F1 knowhow: ground effects for the '77 Type 78 F1 car, carbon fiber for the '81 Type 88, and active suspension in 1983.
