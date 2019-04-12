19-year-old creates insane caged Lamborghini Huracan rally car

As indicated by the V3 tag, this is the third major overhaul of Choi's Lamborghini Huracan, but he's made numerous alterations since he first took delivery of the car in June 1, 2017. Choi, who also has a widebodied winged BMW "M2-R," first gave the car a pink and blue camo scheme. Then he added a ski box, a wing, a carbon hood, and took off the rear bumper. For the Gold Rush Rally, he unveiled V2 with a pink BAPE wrap. He then gave the car underglow and put the rear bumper back on. V3 is the crazy creature seen above.
Before Unicorn V3 gets revealed, here's the history of the Unicorn: June 1st, 2017, the Unicorn was born, and i took delivery of the car. V1️⃣.0️⃣: the pink and blue camo. V1️⃣.1️⃣: ski box!! V1️⃣.2️⃣: @ms.emelia enjoying her picnic on my new lunch table wing, with a new carbon hood, and joining the bumper delete gang. V2️⃣.0️⃣!!!: broke a lot of necks on Gold Rush Rally with a pink bape wrap. V2️⃣.1️⃣: Underglow. and due to popular request, i put the rear bumper back on. V3️⃣.0️⃣: expected launch date, April 9th, 2019. Twin turbo, and something else that has never ever been done before that will make everyone's head explode, and be the most controversial Lamborghini, (or perhaps even car in general) to ever exist. 🤭 *not responsible for any head explosions
Choi first upgraded the engine with Sheepey Race twin-turbo power. RSR then added "monkey bars," as Choi calls them, a hand-crafted chromoly and stainless steel cage that surrounds the entire car. This look was inspired by the Flip Car from Fast & Furious 6. Speed Tech Lights added the Group B-inspired round rally lights up front, and gave it a roof-mounted light bar straight from a cop car.
The wheels were custom-made for Choi's Lamborghini by Brixton Forged Wheels. They're technically not new, but he changed the color from white to black. The Michelin PS4S tires also have white stickers that give a white wall impression when the car's in motion. Enormous foot-long semi-truck cannon air filters on each side of the rear give it a very Star Wars-esque look, and on the driver's side, there is a one-off air-to-air intercooler. The carbon fiber rear wing is also a carryover from V2, but it was raised a foot. Finally, Choi added a rear diffuser and flipped the rear taillights upside down to create an entirely different light signature.
Choi says the car's major changes are done with, but he plans numerous small tweaks in the near future. If you're one of the people who likes the car (this author included), he does regular updates on his Youtube and Instagram pages.