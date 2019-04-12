19-year-old creates insane caged Lamborghini Huracan rally car

Before Unicorn V3 gets revealed, here's the history of the Unicorn: June 1st, 2017, the Unicorn was born, and i took delivery of the car. V1️⃣.0️⃣: the pink and blue camo. V1️⃣.1️⃣: ski box!! V1️⃣.2️⃣: @ms.emelia enjoying her picnic on my new lunch table wing, with a new carbon hood, and joining the bumper delete gang. V2️⃣.0️⃣!!!: broke a lot of necks on Gold Rush Rally with a pink bape wrap. V2️⃣.1️⃣: Underglow. and due to popular request, i put the rear bumper back on. V3️⃣.0️⃣: expected launch date, April 9th, 2019. Twin turbo, and something else that has never ever been done before that will make everyone's head explode, and be the most controversial Lamborghini, (or perhaps even car in general) to ever exist. 🤭 *not responsible for any head explosions

A post shared by Alex C (@alex.choi) on Mar 28, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT