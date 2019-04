19-year-old creates insane caged Lamborghini Huracan rally car

If you're looking at this car and thinking, "what the F?" or "why?" or "ruined!" or "money doesn't buy taste," then Alex Choi accomplished what he set out to do with this build. Being different brings out the negativity in people who don't understand the desire to stand out, and that's exactly what Choi wants: to be different. He calls it the Unicorn V3, and it's now one of the wildest custom exotics in the saturated California car scene.As indicated by the V3 tag, this is the third major overhaul of Choi's Lamborghini Huracan , but he's made numerous alterations since he first took delivery of the car in June 1, 2017. Choi, who also has a widebodied winged BMW "M2-R," first gave the car a pink and blue camo scheme. Then he added a ski box, a wing, a carbon hood, and took off the rear bumper. For the Gold Rush Rally, he unveiled V2 with a pink BAPE wrap. He then gave the car underglow and put the rear bumper back on. V3 is the crazy creature seen above.Choi first upgraded the engine with Sheepey Race twin-turbo power. RSR then added "monkey bars," as Choi calls them, a hand-crafted chromoly and stainless steel cage that surrounds the entire car. This look was inspired by the Flip Car from Fast & Furious 6. Speed Tech Lights added the Group B -inspired round rally lights up front, and gave it a roof-mounted light bar straight from a cop car The wheels were custom-made for Choi's Lamborghini by Brixton Forged Wheels. They're technically not new, but he changed the color from white to black. The Michelin PS4S tires also have white stickers that give a white wall impression when the car's in motion. Enormous foot-long semi-truck cannon air filters on each side of the rear give it a very Star Wars-esque look, and on the driver's side, there is a one-off air-to-air intercooler. The carbon fiber rear wing is also a carryover from V2, but it was raised a foot. Finally, Choi added a rear diffuser and flipped the rear taillights upside down to create an entirely different light signature.Choi says the car's major changes are done with, but he plans numerous small tweaks in the near future. If you're one of the people who likes the car (this author included), he does regular updates on his Youtube and Instagram pages.