Ford Bronco patent application? Roll-up roof becomes slide-out canopy

The patent application, filed in Germany by Ford Global Technologies, shows 15 illustrations that explore various aspects of what appears to be a multi-functional and multi-use SUV cloth top. We expect it could be applied to the upcoming Bronco. The abstract is such:
Having a removable hardtop roof is great and all, but some people might need cover from the sun and wind, and this could be the solution. Instead of a single bikini top, it offers two options of a cloth or screen layer. And that's not even the best part. Figure 15 shows that the roll-up device would also allow for the material to be pulled out opposite from the vehicle to make a canopy. This would be a nifty and legitimately useful feature for adventures and would make for one less thing to carry.
A roof that includes a first material and a second material, wherein the first and the second material are selectively pulled out to cover at least a portion of a passenger compartment of the motor vehicle, wherein the first material is configured to filter the light to a different extent than the second substance.
There is no official report that this feature will be included in the order books for the Ford Bronco, but it would be a fun addition to what's shaping up to be a fun vehicle.