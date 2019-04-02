Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

Ford Bronco patent application? Roll-up roof becomes slide-out canopy

Let's hope this makes the production cut

Apr 2nd 2019 at 12:15PM
  • Ford Bronco Cloth Roof Patent
  • A discovered Ford patent shows a possible cloth roof option with a roll-out canopy.
  • Image Credit: Google Patents
Thanks to public patent records, there's a possible chance everybody will already know some of the best features of the upcoming Ford Bronco. Motor Trend recently found patent applications for removable doors, we found another set for half-doors, and after some additional digging, here's another that shows a possible cloth top option — that can be extended beyond the vehicle to serve as a canopy.

The patent application, filed in Germany by Ford Global Technologies, shows 15 illustrations that explore various aspects of what appears to be a multi-functional and multi-use SUV cloth top. We expect it could be applied to the upcoming Bronco. The abstract is such:

A roof that includes a first material and a second material, wherein the first and the second material are selectively pulled out to cover at least a portion of a passenger compartment of the motor vehicle, wherein the first material is configured to filter the light to a different extent than the second substance.

Having a removable hardtop roof is great and all, but some people might need cover from the sun and wind, and this could be the solution. Instead of a single bikini top, it offers two options of a cloth or screen layer. And that's not even the best part. Figure 15 shows that the roll-up device would also allow for the material to be pulled out opposite from the vehicle to make a canopy. This would be a nifty and legitimately useful feature for adventures and would make for one less thing to carry.

There is no official report that this feature will be included in the order books for the Ford Bronco, but it would be a fun addition to what's shaping up to be a fun vehicle.
