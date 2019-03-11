Official

The Bugatti Baby II is a three-quarter-scale Type 35

Priced under $34K, the electric Baby II is sized for adults as well as children.

Mar 11th 2019 at 1:00PM
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
  • Bugatti Baby II
  • Kiddie car has been re-created.
  • Image Credit: Bugatti
Bugatti ownership is about to get a lot more affordable — particularly for children with indulgent parents. The French supercar company has announced the Bugatti Baby II, a follow-up to a model produced from 1927 to 1936. Like the original baby Bugatti, a model originally built for the 4-year-old son of Ettore Bugatti, the Baby II is modeled after the Type 35 grand prix car. The Baby II is only about 1/100th of the price of the Chiron Sport at 30,000 Euro (about $33,700). And because it's a three-quarter-scale replica rather than the original's half-scale, it's possible for adults and not just children to squeeze behind the wheel.

Finished in French Racing Blue (although other colors can be specified), the Baby II also features eight-spoke aluminum wheels, a leather driver's seat, and an aluminum-trimmed dash displaying a numbered plaque. On the hood is Bugatti's "Macaron" badge, rendered in solid silver, just the thing for the silver-spoon set.

As with the original, the Baby II features an electric powertrain and rear-wheel drive, although here it has been upgraded to incorporate a lithium-ion battery, regenerative braking, and even a limited-slip differential.

Whereas the full-size Chiron supercar has 1,479 horsepower from its 16-cylinder engine, the smaller-scale Bug is somewhat less powerful, with an electric motor offering 1.3 horsepower in "child mode," which is good for 12 mph; an "adult mode" increases output to just over 5 hp and raises top speed to 28 mph. But just as the Chiron offers an optional Speed Key that unleashes the powertrain's full potential, so too does the Baby II — in this case 13 horsepower with no speed limiter. Typical for Bugatti, production is limited. Only 500 units will be built, about the same number as the 1920s–'30s original.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryBugatti Baby II
Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II Bugatti Baby II

Bugatti Information

Bugatti
Share This Photo X