Peugeot 508 hybrid is a 400-horsepower super-sedan for Geneva

Sporty Peugeots have always been in the core of the French brand, even if they have often been about lightness more than outright power. But for the new, electrified Peugeot era, some large amounts of horsepower are in order. Take this 508-based, Geneva-bound hybrid concept for an example.
The attitude of Peugeot's recently-released 508 sedan is already quite sporty as it stands. The bucket seats are shapely, the steering wheel is seemingly off a go-kart, and the entire four-door sedan seems like it wants to be a low-slung sports coupe instead. But with some Peugeot Sport DNA and several motors, both gasoline and electric, there are chances that the 508 can reach the full potential the sharp design promises.
The 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered starts with a 508 bodyshell and a regular-issue, "PureTech" 200-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, but with some hybrid goodies added. On the front axle, there's now a 110-horsepower electric motor, and for the rear axle, Peugeot Sport has added a 200-hp electric motor. Combined power in this all-wheel-drive concept is a neat figure of 400, which propels the car to 62 mph in 4.3 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph, and there's nearly 370 lb-ft of torque.
Going on electric power alone, the 508 manages 31 miles with its 11.8 kWh battery pack fitted under the rear seats, and its CO2 output is a pleasingly low 49g per km in the WLTP cycle. Outside, the design hasn't been altered much: The car sits lower and wider, there are bespoke aero parts but no rear spoiler, new 20-inch wheels show off new brake parts, and contrasting details have been added in "Kryptonite" green. The interior appears largely stock, but with new half-leather, half-Alcantara trim and reshaped details in the ceiling, pillars and doors. The small steering wheel is also covered in Alcantara, and there are Kryptonite highlights everywhere.
Since the earlier full-electric e-Legend coupe concept is reportedly not going into production, we're also slightly suspicious of the 400-hp 508's production potential; however, the super-powerful concept has been created with real-world parts and real-world consumption figures. It would also serve the bold 508 sedan well to have a halo car like this in the range, even if it sold in limited numbers. And with Peugeot throwing slogans such as "Neo-Performance" and "Unboring the Future," we're getting the feeling that the company really wants to use this technology in a production car.
