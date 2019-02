Australians are the only drivers ever to leave the DMV with a smiley face

The alphabet runs from A to Z, with a few weird umlauts thrown in if you're European or a mëtalhëad. But what if the normal letter-number combinations no longer do when you want to express your individuality in the form of a license plate? The Australian state of Queensland has an answer for that: emojis.For 475 Australian dollars, or $ 340 U.S., Queensland drivers can choose from five emojis that will be reproduced on their chosen plate, in addition to previous customization styles such as a fancy color. The options are the usual smile, sunglasses, a wink, heart-eyes and the crying-laughter emoji, and they will have to appear together with digits, not by themselves. This means that a 707-horsepower Dodge driver won't be able to have a HELLCAT plate with a cat emoji as decoration, sadly, and people thinking lowly of their econobox cannot go with the more derogatory symbols. As The Verge reports , concerns have been raised about how well the emoji plates work in their intended job, to distinguish vehicles. The president of Queensland Law Society, Bill Potts, asked the Brisbane Times : "How do you write down the emoji in your number plate after an accident?" But it's a fair point that just like a normal vanity plate, a somewhat annoying smiley in a license plate will stay in your mind better after a hit-and-run than just a regular series of random numbers and letters.