Mercedes-Benz SL Grand Edition is a grey and gold high-lux roadster

Since the Mercedes-AMG GT debuted a few years back, the long-running SL-Class has taken a bit of a backseat in the German automaker's lineup. It's no longer the flagship two-door model, and, outside of a facelift in 2017, has remained relatively unchanged since the R231 chassis debuted in 2012. For 2020, a full eight years after the roadster debuted, Mercedes-Benz is introducing the SL Grand Edition for the SL 450 and 550 models.
The SL 450 and SL 550 Grand Edition follow other Grand Edition models, including last year's GLS and the CL and SLK from a few years back, that usually are offered just before a model is shown the door. The SL Grand Edition comes in Graphite Grey with chrome and matte silver trim. The cars come with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear AMG 10-spoke forged wheels finished in bright silver with black inner spokes. "SL Grand Edition" badges can be found on the fender vents, mudguards, floor mats and headrests. The Tundra Brown Pearl leather has gold piping, mirroring the gold on the badges. All SL Grand Editions come with the optional sport suspension, lowering the ride by 10mm.
The Grand Edition package is only available on the 362-horsepower V6-powered SL 450 and 449-horsepower V8-powered SL 550 (dubbed the SL 400 and 500 in Europe, hence the badge on the trunk in the photos). Mercedes-AMG SL 63 owners will have to drown their sorrow with their roadster's 577 horsepower and 664-pound feet of torque.
Though there are rumors of a new model coming in the next few years, a long lifespan is nothing new for the SL. The third-gen R107 — built from 1971 to 1989 — holds the distinction of being the second-longest-running model Mercedes-Benz has ever built, only behind the original G-Class.
