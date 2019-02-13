SSC dubs 2019 the 'Year of the Tuatara,' releases driving video

By the Chinese lunar measurements, 2019 is the Year of the Pig, but SSC North America goes by a different calendar. According to its own time, 2019 is the Year of the Tuatara.
SSC Founder and CEO Jerod Shelby and designer Jason Castriota officially unveiled (again) the Tuatara with full specs at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in impressive fashion. It peacocks an other-wordly shape, it sits lower to the ground than a vacuum cleaner, and has a twin-turbo V8 with a claimed maximum output of 1,750 horsepower on E85 Flex Fuel. But it kind of disappeared after Pebble.
We recently saw the car physically moving at a dealership, yet parking lot maneuvers only show so much. That gave a nice aural preview, but the public has been begging for video of it in action on real roads doing real driving. Two new videos direct from SSC provide that footage. Sorta.
One clip is 39 seconds and shows the Tuatara overtaking SSC's first supercar, the Ultimate Aero. The second clip is 25 seconds, with half of that taken up by a logo and a hashtag. The second video shows the car entering an open road, as well as taking a turn on a twisty, both a low speeds.
When this car will finally make it into the hands of the public, we're not sure, but it's sure nice to look at.
