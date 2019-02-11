BMW boosts prices for the 2020 7 Series

The 2020 BMW 7 Series starts at $86,450 plus a $995 destination charge, totaling $87,445 to begin the process of taking home a rear-wheel drive 740i. That's $2,800 more than the outgoing 740i for the revamped design outside and in, the digital instrument cluster, a quieter interior, more powerful engines, and improved eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. The 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six cylinder gets bumped up by 15 horsepower, for 335 hp and 330 pound-feet of torque. The all-paw 740i xDrive goes up by the same amount, needing $90,445.
The current 740e xDrive PHEV turns into the 745e xDrive iPerformance. Gone are the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and electric motor that combined for 322 hp and 369 lb-ft. They're replaced by a more powerful 3.0-liter inline-six and more powerful e-motor that produce 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. The upgraded lithium-ion battery pack tallies 12.0 kWh, up from 9.2 kWh, and is said to cover 30 miles as an EV. The price becomes $96,545, a $4,300 premium over the 740e.The 750i swaps in a heavily overhauled 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Instead of 443 hp and 479 lb-ft, the 2020 750i returns 523 hp and 553 lb-ft, enough to strip 0.7 seconds off the 0-to-60 dash. The model gets standard 19-inch wheels, up from the 18-inchers on the 740i and 745e, and offers luxury packages that can't be specced on the other two trims, like the Rear Executive Seating Package. Motor Authority says the 750i xDrive starts at $103,645, which is $2,700 more than the 2019 model. Other sites say the 750i starts at the price, which would mean a $5,700 surcharge. We're inclined to believe the smaller figure.
Life at the top comes in the form of the M760i, sitting on standard 20-inch wheels, with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 doling out 600 hp and 627 lb-ft. That's one less horse, but 37 more pound-feet, than in the 2019 model. The kingpins get off easiest, paying $158,695 for the 2020 version, just $1,000 more than for the 2019 model. The gas guzzler tax remains in effect here, though, which means an obligatory $1,700, for $160,395 in total.
Insider trading on configurator options includes Nappa leather, an upgrade over the standard leather, for an extra $1,500, plus $500 more if a buyer wants those hides quilted. The M Sport Package contributes hardcore looks for $3,400 on the 740i and 745e, or $3,000 on the 750i. Genuine handling improvements come with the $4,100 Autobahn Package and its variable ratio steering, rear-axle steering, and Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview. Themed interiors with full Merino leather from BMW Individual will cost $5,500, up from $4,000. The first 2020 BMW 7 Series units should hit dealerships in April.
The current 740e xDrive PHEV turns into the 745e xDrive iPerformance. Gone are the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and electric motor that combined for 322 hp and 369 lb-ft. They're replaced by a more powerful 3.0-liter inline-six and more powerful e-motor that produce 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. The upgraded lithium-ion battery pack tallies 12.0 kWh, up from 9.2 kWh, and is said to cover 30 miles as an EV. The price becomes $96,545, a $4,300 premium over the 740e.
Life at the top comes in the form of the M760i, sitting on standard 20-inch wheels, with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 doling out 600 hp and 627 lb-ft. That's one less horse, but 37 more pound-feet, than in the 2019 model. The kingpins get off easiest, paying $158,695 for the 2020 version, just $1,000 more than for the 2019 model. The gas guzzler tax remains in effect here, though, which means an obligatory $1,700, for $160,395 in total.
Insider trading on configurator options includes Nappa leather, an upgrade over the standard leather, for an extra $1,500, plus $500 more if a buyer wants those hides quilted. The M Sport Package contributes hardcore looks for $3,400 on the 740i and 745e, or $3,000 on the 750i. Genuine handling improvements come with the $4,100 Autobahn Package and its variable ratio steering, rear-axle steering, and Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview. Themed interiors with full Merino leather from BMW Individual will cost $5,500, up from $4,000. The first 2020 BMW 7 Series units should hit dealerships in April.