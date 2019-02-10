Did a former McLaren designer create the perfect e-bike?

Transcript: The perfect e-bike? Gocycle GX is an F1-inspired electric bike designed for daily commuting. Created by former McLaren designer Richard Thorpe. Thorpe set out to create "the perfect e-bike." Gocycle GX weighs 39 lbs and can be folded for transport or storage. It's expected to have a max speed of 20 mph and a 40 mile range per charge. Cables, chains, and gears are all fitted into the frame of the bike. The GocycleConnect app lets you monitor speed, battery life, distance, and much more. Priced at $3,299 Gocycle GX will be available in April 2019.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.