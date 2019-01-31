2020 Jeep Gladiator withstands the pressure in pre-Super Bowl commercial

With hype comes expectation, and with expectation comes pressure. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has a lot to live up to as one of the most built-up debuts of 2018, but a new commercial promises it's ready to shoulder the burden, quite literally.
The Jeep ad is set in a junkyard and opens to the jaws of a scrap crusher. A freight loader is seen putting a beautiful 1963 Jeep Gladiator into the scrapper before it begins to close on the piece of classic metal. Before it's fully demolished, the Gladiator fights back. It finds its inner strength when it transforms into one of the new 2020 models and emerges triumphant against the steel jaws of death. "Gladiator is back" ends the one-minute spot
For those worried about the disappointing scene of a '63 getting destroyed, there's bad news and good news. Yes, that was a real car, not CGI, so it did indeed get smashed. But, Jeep says it was sourced from an online scrap site and was "inoperable." Why it couldn't have been restored, though, is beyond us.
The Gladiator made its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show as a mid-sized Wrangler-based pickup, complete with removable doors and a folding windshield. It has two Dana 44 solid front and rear axles, and is powered by a 285-horsepower V6, with a turbodiesel V6 on the way.
Look to see the Gladiator in plenty of prime-time commercial slots all week leading up to the Super Bowl.
