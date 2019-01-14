Don't drink the water at the Detroit Auto Show, but do look at the cars

DETROIT — A boil-water advisory has been issued for downtown Detroit after a water main break, just as press days open for the Detroit Auto Show at Cobo Center.

The affected area includes hotels and Cobo Center, where the annual auto show is opening this week for news media from around the world. Drinking fountains at the convention hall were turned off Sunday, and the restrooms had prominent displays of hand sanitizers.

Ford Motor spokesman Mark Truby says, "The show goes on."

No one should lose water service, but pressure could be low. In addition, people should boil water before drinking it or use bottled water. Gary Brown of the Detroit water department says the repair won't take long, but the boil-water advisory could last until Thursday.



As for the journalists at the show opening? We're drinking the coffee.



And you can expect to drink from a firehose of car news today. Check back often.



Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.



