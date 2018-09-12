2019 Lexus UX now the most affordable Lexus

The 2019 Lexus UX subcompact crossover now has official pricing, and it makes it the most affordable Lexus model available. The standard, non-hybrid Lexus UX 200 starts at $33,025, and the hybrid Lexus UX 250h starts at $35,025. This means the base UX is roughly $4,000 cheaper than the next most affordable Lexus, the compact NX 300 crossover. Not only that, but the UX 200 undercuts some of the little crossover's main rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 and BMW X1. The former starts at $34,945, and the latter starts at $34,895.
With the basic Lexus UX 200, you get a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's also found in the new Toyota Corolla hatchback. It makes 169 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque, and it goes solely to the front wheels via the same kind of CVT as the Corolla, complete with 10 selectable ratios and a special short-ratio gear for takeoff. If you want all-wheel-drive, you'll have to opt for the UX 250h hybrid. That model features 175 horsepower and a rear electric motor to provide power to the back wheels. Notably, both of these UX models are significantly down in power and torque compared with the aforementioned German rivals. The Mercedes GLA 250 makes 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and the BMW X1 makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Regardless of whether you pick the basic UX 200 or the UX 250h, you'll get at least a six-speaker sound system with a 7-inch infotainment screen. It also comes with Apple CarPlay, though Android Auto is not available. The UX models can be optioned with larger infotainment displays all the way up to a 10.25-inch example. All models also come standard with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and forward collision prevention with pedestrian detection. The UX 200 will be the first on sale starting this December, and the UX 250h hybrid will become available the following month.
