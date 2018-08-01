Video

2019 Lexus ES300h has a quiet and comfortable interior

Take a look at the LC-inspired design cues

Aug 1st 2018 at 3:20PM
The 2019 Lexus ES is the latest version of the japanese luxury automaker's best-selling sedan. The car is based on Toyota's TNGA platform, the same basis for the new Toyota Camry and Toyota Avalon. The ES is available with both V6 and hybrid powertrains, with the latter rated at 43 mpg city, 45 mpg highway, and 44 mpg combined. Pricing was announced earlier this week, with a starting price of $40,525, just $550 more than the outgoing model.



The car's interior and exterior design is all new, taking cues from both the Lexus LS and Lexus LC, the latter of which won our Technology of the Year award. The interior is both stylish and comfortable and packs a design that feels very Japanese. Watch the videos above for a brief design walk around and take a listen to the quiet hybrid powertrain.
