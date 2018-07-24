Here are aftermath pictures of Ken Block's burned Escort Cosworth

On the weekend, we learned of the tragic loss of Ken Block's rally car after a rollover crash caused it to burst in flames. While Block and his co-driver were able to escape in time, the flames engulfed the Ford Escort RS Cosworth and the car was soon completely destroyed.
Now, Block has released some aftermath photos of the burned-out Escort. Like he says, the charred remains of the rally-spec Ford are a sad sight. At a quick glance, it looks like everything that made it a rally car have completely vanished, leaving a battered, crispy shell that looks more like the skeletal remains of a base model, 1.4-liter FWD Escort rather than a rally-bred Group A legend based on a Sierra platform.
Closer inspection brings out details like the signature air intakes in the hood, the motorsport wheels, the remains of the big radiator and the intercooler, and the rollcage — which undoubtedly did its job when the Cosworth went shiny side down. A peek inside the engine bay shows what's left of the turbocharger, and the inside is just a mess of torched wiring and crash structures. It's a sad end to a rare enough rally car, but at least it was destroyed on a stage, instead of burning while stored.
