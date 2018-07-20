Spy Shots

2020 Porsche 911 spied completely uncovered for the first time

This brief look shows off some new details

Jul 20th 2018
The current 991-generation Porsche 911 is nearing the end of its life. We've seen spy photos of the upcoming 911 Speedster, a car that served as a swan song for the old 997-generation. We've also seen plenty of spy photos of the upcoming 992 generation, most of them wrapped in a light camouflage. We now have one of our best looks yet at the new car, though it's just a few photos of the rear.

All of the test cars we've seen so far have been black. These photos show a yellow 992 completely uncovered. As expected, the rear lighting looks straight off the 2018 Porsche Panamera or 2019 Porsche Cayenne. The lower half of the rear bumper has been updated, too, with vents on the side and a black panel spanning the car's width. The quad exhaust tips and the lack of a rear wing suggest that this is the new Carrera S, though it's hard to say for sure.

We don't know when the new model will be released, but expect to see more news this upcoming auto show season.

