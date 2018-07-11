Junkyard Gem: 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible

After the DaimlerChrysler merger in 1998, we didn't get Viper-engined E-Classes or gullwing Neons, but we did get the Chrysler Crossfire, which was a Chryslerized version of the late-1990s Mercedes-Benz SLK. The Crossfire was built for the 2004-08 model years, which makes it old enough to start showing up in the high-inventory-turnover self-service wrecking yards I frequent. Values of the Crossfire have stayed pretty high, though, and this crashed '05 convertible in Colorado is the first I have seen ... so far.
It got crashed pretty hard and wasn't worth fixing; this wouldn't have been the case five years ago. But like the BMW Z3 and Mazda RX-8 (both of which now show up all the time in American U-Wrench-It yards), even high-demand enthusiast cars reach a point where they end up in places like this.
Junkyard shoppers snarfed up most of the interior right away. Look for those parts to appear on eBay soon.
This car has the naturally-aspirated 3.2-liter Mercedes-Benz V6, rated at 215 horsepower, along with the 6-speed manual transmission.
Made in Germany.
This is exactly the TV commercial you might have expected for a car like this in the middle 2000s.
