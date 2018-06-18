Mercedes-Benz EQC camouflaged official images revealed

Most of the time, spy photos are taken by skilled and patient photographers that hide out near automaker proving grounds and production facilities, waiting to catch a brief glimpse and a batch of photos to share online. Although the automakers usually try to hide their new models for as long as possible, there's been a trend as of late to release official "spy photos" of camouflaged vehicles. Just take a look at the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover testing in Spain.
The blue camouflage wrap has the hashtag #switchtoEQ on each side. According to Mercedes, there are nearly 200 EQC prototypes built during development. The photos were taken during summer testing. Parts of Spain can reach more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer. This gives the engineers the opportunity to test things like the air conditioning, battery cooling systems and charge times. In addition to Spain, Mercedes will test prototypes in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Dubai, South Africa, the U.S. and China.
The crossover itself is based on the current Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The EQC will be the first model from the EQ sub-brand to hit the market. Expect unique front and rear styling for the EQC. We don't know specs, but look for performance and range figures to be roughly the same as the new Jaguar i-Pace and Tesla Model X.
