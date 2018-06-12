Launch Edition H1 pushes the military Hummer upscale

Here's a fun new Hummer for the well-heeled off-road enthusiast, courtesy of Mil-Spec Automotive out of Wichita, Kan. The Launch Edition H1 is based on a completely rebuilt AM General Hummer H1 — not one of the subdivision-ready SUVs like the H3 produced under General Motors' stewardship, though it was designed near Detroit.
It comes equipped with a Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V8 that does 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque, according to CarBuzz, and is mated to an Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission. It has four-wheel independent suspension with independent, heavy-duty half shafts with fixed mounted differentials, and there are proprietary 3.5-inch diameter thermal-coated performance exhaust tips. It comes with military-styled aluminum-alloy wheels fitted with super-knobby tires.
On the exterior, the Launch Edition gets a hardened aerospace-grade aluminum body covered with a special textured coating, powder-coated components, ceramic coating on both the underbody and engine bay, and protective-coated skid plates. MSA also says it completely disassembles and restores each core chassis and adds heavy-duty front and rear bumpers.
Inside, things get luxurious. There is more aerospace-grade aluminum, plus marine-grade hand-stitched leather, custom seats, tailored interior materials, a JL Audio sound system, LED lighting, backup camera, dual USB charging ports for front and rear occupants. The driver gets a GPS gauge cluster, a modern steering column with all the conventional bells and whistles, brushed stainless-steel pedals and a transfer case shift lever.
It will be available in a variety of four-door configurations — including pickup and slant-back — plus a two-door hardtop extended-bed pickup. That's if you can afford it: The Launch Edition starts at $218,499, not including the donor H1.
It comes equipped with a Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V8 that does 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque, according to CarBuzz, and is mated to an Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission. It has four-wheel independent suspension with independent, heavy-duty half shafts with fixed mounted differentials, and there are proprietary 3.5-inch diameter thermal-coated performance exhaust tips. It comes with military-styled aluminum-alloy wheels fitted with super-knobby tires.
On the exterior, the Launch Edition gets a hardened aerospace-grade aluminum body covered with a special textured coating, powder-coated components, ceramic coating on both the underbody and engine bay, and protective-coated skid plates. MSA also says it completely disassembles and restores each core chassis and adds heavy-duty front and rear bumpers.
Inside, things get luxurious. There is more aerospace-grade aluminum, plus marine-grade hand-stitched leather, custom seats, tailored interior materials, a JL Audio sound system, LED lighting, backup camera, dual USB charging ports for front and rear occupants. The driver gets a GPS gauge cluster, a modern steering column with all the conventional bells and whistles, brushed stainless-steel pedals and a transfer case shift lever.
It will be available in a variety of four-door configurations — including pickup and slant-back — plus a two-door hardtop extended-bed pickup. That's if you can afford it: The Launch Edition starts at $218,499, not including the donor H1.