2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 gets aero and chassis upgrades

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is already one of the best track-ready sportscars for sale in America, and for 2019, it gets even better. Visibly, it's not much different, but it receives a number of aerodynamic improvements. They include a new grille with new sections blocked out, and a revised spoiler that reduces drag. The new spoiler also gets an optional Gurney flap (named after race car driver and team owner Dan Gurney) for increased downforce.
For handling, Ford commissioned a custom set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that have a model-specific tread pattern and compound. They're 295-mm wide up front and 305-mm wide in the back. The springs and shocks have been revised, as has the ABS tuning for the 6-piston front brakes and 4-piston rear brakes.
Ford also gave the GT350 some attention on the comfort front. Power adjustable seats with faux suede inserts are available, along with faux suede inserts on the doors. An optional 12-speaker B&O Play sound system is also available. But even without springing for the added niceties, all GT350s now come standard with the 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment and dual-zone climate control. Also of note are two newly available colors, Velocity Blue and Ford Performance Blue.
The updated 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 goes on sale in early 2019. Pricing has yet to be announced for the new model and its optional features.
