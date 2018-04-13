L’Ultimo Pagani Huayra painted like Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG racer

Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 driver and four-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has a bit of history with Pagani. Back in 2012, he custom ordered a 760 horsepower Zonda, one of the last to roll of the production line. In addition to the boost in power, Hamilton fulfilled all of our enthusiast wishes and had the car fitted with a manual transmission. Now a Huayra commissioned by Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports, will wear the colors of Hamilton's F1 car.
According to The DuPont Registry, the car has been dubbed L'Ultimo and will be one of the last Huayras to roll out of Pagani's Italian factory. Like Hamilton's F1 car, L'Ultimo is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG engine. In the case of the Pagani, it's a twin-turbo V12 making upwards of 700 horsepower. The block, heads and some other components have been custom ordered.
Its carbon-fiber bodywork is painted mostly silver, with blue-green accents running down the middle, the sides, the mirror caps and on the wheels. The color comes from Mercedes-AMG's main sponsor, Petronas. The car is set to arrive at the Pagani Miami dealership in June.
Related Video:
According to The DuPont Registry, the car has been dubbed L'Ultimo and will be one of the last Huayras to roll out of Pagani's Italian factory. Like Hamilton's F1 car, L'Ultimo is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG engine. In the case of the Pagani, it's a twin-turbo V12 making upwards of 700 horsepower. The block, heads and some other components have been custom ordered.
Its carbon-fiber bodywork is painted mostly silver, with blue-green accents running down the middle, the sides, the mirror caps and on the wheels. The color comes from Mercedes-AMG's main sponsor, Petronas. The car is set to arrive at the Pagani Miami dealership in June.
Related Video: