Watch The Slow Mo Guys crash two box vans into a bridge

It's been a while since we posted something on the infamous 11-foot-8 bridge in North Carolina. The low-slung bridge has claimed scalped or halted 130 victims as of April 2018. Don't worry, there will be more. YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys, known for recording slow-motion video of everything from water balloons exploding to a mouse trap clamping on a man's tongue, decided to film their own version of 11-foot-8. Rather than waiting for another crash, they built their own bridge.



The Slow Mo Guys' bridge is slightly lower — 8-foot-6 to be exact. It's made of three shipping containers chained together, with a steel brace right at the main point of impact. For the video, the guys ran two box vans through at 35 to 40 mph, shearing the top off of both. It wasn't exactly clean, but it is impressive to watch in full 4K resolution.



Watch the full video for a number of different angles and caption speeds. If you want to see more bridge-crashing action, watch this semi-driver plow through a pedestrian bridge in Quebec.



Related Video: