Mercedes-AMG C 63 performance coupe to get lots of hybrid power

The next decade in cars will revolutionize the landscape, as iconic holdouts switch to electrification. When Australian outlet Car Advice asked Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Möers about the future of the brand's high-performance cars, Moërs revealed, "[The] next-generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 will be a hybrid — that's now a given." What's more, AMG might have the AMG C 63 's successor send its power to all four wheels.Like every other performance car maker, AMG runs a steeplechase through competing challenges, two primary ones being customer demand for more power and government demand for cleaner emissions. The current AMG C 63, just refreshed for this year, puts out 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Moërs said, "[We] have to be creative, and I'm chasing performance, and that's not strictly linked to the number of cylinders." With early reports of a plug-in hybrid next-generation SL getting more than 700 hp , it's reasonable to expect the entire lineup to get more brawny. To do that reasonably, there's no reason AMG wouldn't avail itself of technology from Mercedes ' all-electric EQ lineup that begins launching in 2019.Moërs stressed the utilization of an "always-on strategy regarding the battery and the whole system." Therefore, we imagine something similar to, but more substantial than, the micro-hybrid powertrain in the current 53-series AMGs. When applied to the 43-series AMG cars, the twin-turbo inline-six engine made 362 hp and 369 lb-ft. After installing the electric motor between engine and transmission, numbers climb to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft. Apply a similar bump to the AMG C 63, and it's clear why Moërs hinted to Car Advice that all-wheel drive could arrive with the next car.With the current C-Class just three years old and refreshed this year, we're undoubtedly a few years away from a new AMG revolution. It's more likely we'll meet the coming SL-Class first. The AMG boss said of that icon, "It's going to be something very different from the current car."