Cadillac CTS-V, ATS-V special editions celebrate IMSA titles

This was Cadillac's first year of competition for its DPi-V.R. Daytona Prototype race car in the IMSA Endurance Championship, and it brought home both the manufacturer title and driver title. To celebrate the occasion, Cadillac has created special editions of its fastest road cars, the CTS-V and ATS-V, and their defining features are stickers.
Yes, the most unique part of these special Cadillacs is a decal package. But it is an attractive one, with white, gray, silver and red accents inspired by the race car. They're complemented by either a black or white paint job and red side mirrors. The rear quarter windows also get little stickers of the race car's silhouette.
Though the stickers are the defining trait of these special-edition cars, they aren't the only features. The CTS-V and ATS-V each come bundled with an array of other features such as a sunroof, the carbon fiber exterior accent package, and a red and black interior that features red-accented carbon fiber trim and Recaro seats. Available as additional options are an eight-speed automatic for the ATS-V, a performance data recorder and a suede steering wheel and shift knob.
The other neat tidbit is that, if those extra features are must-haves, the IMSA edition ATS-V is the way to go. The $72,190 price for the sedan is almost $2,000 less than an equivalent standard ATS-V sedan. The regular ATS-V sedan also isn't available with the red and black interior. The special-edition ATS-V coupe starts at $74,390, which is a little over $1,000 more than an equivalent normal ATS-V coupe. Unfortunately for CTS-V buyers, the IMSA edition model, at $105,730, is pricier than optioning up a regular CTS-V. So in that case, you'll have to decide whether the decals and exclusivity are worth it.
