Hyundai Veloster N spied hard at work at the Nurburgring

Pure facts are scarce, but based on what we know about the i30 we can make some educated guesses about the Veloster. The car will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making either about 250 horsepower or 280 with an optional performance pack. Power will be sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual, though Hyundai hasn't ruled out a dual-clutch transmission for the future. Look for big wheels with sticky summer rubber to surround beefy Brembo brakes.
Although every Veloster we've seen both in photos and in person has been covered with a decent amount of camouflage, we can see the car's basic outline. The car will still feature an asymmetrical door layout, with one on the driver's side and two on the passenger side. The large grille is now shaped like the corporate cascading grille. It's styled like a flat-bottomed version of Superman's "S" logo. While the standard and Turbo models will feature center-exit exhaust tips, the Veloster N pushes the exhaust to the corners of the bumper.
Pricing and performance numbers haven't been revealed, but Hyundai is gunning straight for the Volkswagen GTI. In typical Hyundai fashion, it's likely to undercut the competition by a hair or two. Look for prices in the mid $20,000s when the Veloster N arrives next year. Expect a full reveal sometime this fall.
