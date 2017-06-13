  2. Video

Upcoming 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS caught testing at Nurburgring

Just yesterday we reported on the most powerful Porsche 911 breaking cover – digitally. The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS was announced simultaneously with the latest Forza Motorsport driving simulator installment, Forza Motorsport 7.

Now, the sounds generated by the reportedly 650-horsepower biturbo flat six car are here for all of us to hear, as video has emerging of the new GT2 RS being tested at its spiritual home, the Nürburgring in Germany. Tackling the famous curves of the Nordschleife, the GT2 RS sounds just as mean as it looks. For the most of us, we'll only be able to recreate the GT2 RS track experience in Forza, but it feels good to see the machine in the metal.
Porsche hasn't yet disclosed the full power output of the new car, but since they call it the most powerful 911 ever, it should beat the previous, 620-hp GT2 RS by a country mile. 30 hp should be enough.
  • News Source: Automotive Mike/YouTube
  • Image Credit: Automotive Mike/YouTube
