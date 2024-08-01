Maserati bringing racing-inspired, MC20-derived model to Pebble Beach

In 50 years, enthusiasts will praise the MC20 as one of the most significant cars in Maserati's history. It inaugurated the fantastic 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 that has since spread to other members of the range, it ushered in a new design language, and it brought the Italian brand back to racing after a long hiatus. Now, it's about to spawn a new super-sports car designed to bridge the gap between street cars and race cars.

Details remain few and far between; we don't even know what the model is called yet. Maserati tells us it developed the MC20-derived car for drivers "who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road." We're also told it features innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance, though we'll need to wait a couple of weeks to see precisely what the company has cooked up.

However, there's a potentially big hint in Maserati's press release: "From the outset of [the MC20's] technical development, a racing evolution was envisaged that would come to life in two directions, with the track version and its road counterpart developed in close synergy."

We've already seen a track-bound MC20 — it's the GT2 that was unveiled in June 2023 and that started racing shortly after. Could the dark teaser image preview a street-legal variant of the GT2? It's not terribly far-fetched, though keep in mind that this is pure speculation. The model seemingly features a redesigned front bumper with a carbon fiber splitter as well as GT2-like vents over the front wheel arches.

Maserati will unveil the new supercar in Monterey, California, on August 16 at precisely 9:12 a.m. local time (that's 12:12 p.m. in New York). Enthusiasts who attend the unveiling will also get to check out the MC12-inspired MC20 Icona, which will make its North American debut at the event, and the track-only MCXtrema. There's no word yet on how much the model will cost or whether production will be limited.