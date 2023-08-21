2024 Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner is a private jet for the road

The high-riding Bentayga has stood proud as Bentley's range-topping model since the Mulsanne retired in 2020. The brand is cementing its first SUV's flagship positioning by launching an even more luxurious evolution of the extended-wheelbase version called EWB Mulliner.

Developed, as its name implies, by the in-house Mulliner division, the long-wheelbase SUV rides on 22-inch wheels fitted with self-leveling center caps and wears a model-specific Double Diamond grille. Designers also added a chromed lower front grille, a Mulliner-branded badge on each fender, and two-tone door mirror caps. The list of options includes an appearance package called Mulliner Blackline Specification that replaces most of the bright trim pieces with gloss black parts and adds gloss black-finished 21-inch wheels for a more subtle look.

We doubt anyone will yell "shotgun!" before taking a long trip in the Bentayga EWB Mulliner, as the best seats in the house are in the back. Offered with four or five seats, the SUV comes standard with the Bentley Airline Seat option that brings 22-way power-adjustable rear seats, an automatic climate-sensing system that detects whether the occupants are hot or cold and adjusts the heating or the ventilation accordingly, and postural adjustment technology that continuously changes the shape of the seat to ease pressure points. Two seating modes are available: Relax reclines the seat to nearly 40 degrees and deploys a footrest while Business moves it to its most upright position.

Mulliner also added diamond-quilted leather upholstery, wood interior trim, wool floor mats and a three-dimensional diamond-milled finish on the center console, and it lets buyers choose one of eight three-color upholstery combinations created specifically for the flagship Bentayga. Alternatively, customers can work with the brand to design a one-of-a-kind interior. The finishing touch is an analog clock on the dashboard.

If you have something to celebrate, Bentley can help: there's space for a bottle and two champagne flutes on the rear center console.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it sends this living room on wheels from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 mph. The list of standard features includes rear-wheel steering, a 48-volt anti-roll control system and an air suspension system.

Bentley hasn't released pricing information for the 2024 Bentayga EWB Mulliner, but expect it to start well into six-digit territory.

