Armored truck rolls, sends money bags flying in Michigan

Money doesn't grow on trees, but sometimes it can be picked up on the side of the road. Numerous bags of coins ended up strewn across part of Interstate 96 near Windsor Township, Michigan, after the armored Loomis truck carrying them rolled and landed on its roof in a ditch.

Posting on Twitter, the Michigan State Police explained that the crash happened at about 12:00 p.m. local time on July 5, 2023. The truck was traveling eastbound near Waverly Road, couldn't stop for traffic, clipped the passenger-side quarter panel of a Chevrolet Traverse, and lost control. It ended up wheels up on the side of the road; its two occupants sustained minor injuries while the Traverse driver wasn't hurt.

The truck's rear doors flew open and broke at the hinges as it rolled, scattering the bags of coins and the various bins it was carrying around the crash site. Details about the load haven't been released yet, so we don't know where the money was off to or how much of it was on board. There's also no word on whether all of it has been (or will be) recovered. Some of the bags look intact, but many were torn open during the incident, and finding a penny in an overgrown ditch sounds like it's up the same alley as the proverbial needle in a haystack.

On the bright side, it looks like the accident didn't significantly impact traffic on Interstate 96. We've written about far messier truck crashes in the past year or so, including a semi that turned I-80 into a slippery red mess after spilling about 150,000 tomatoes in August 2022.

