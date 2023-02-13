Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 stars in 'Transformers' Super Bowl ad

You might’ve missed it if you tuned into the Super Bowl after the pre-game festivities were done, but Porsche and the “Transformers” movie franchise are linking up for a new Autobot. The pre-Super Bowl commercial that aired showed off a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 named Mirage.

Porsche enthusiasts are likely already watering at the mouth seeing the Carrera RS 3.8 in any setting. The legendary model was a homologation special for the 3.8 RSR racecar and was only produced in very low quantities by Porsche’s Racing department. Porsche made a ton of changes to the less extreme 964 Carrera RS to get to the Carrera RS 3.8, cementing it as a hall of fame-worthy model in Porsche history.

In “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the Carrera RS 3.8 is painted silver with a blue stripe and appears to have the ability to clone itself as a disguise mechanism. The few clips of action in the commercial show the 911 drifting, dodging boulders and going off a jump. Porsche is seemingly deeply integrated with this car choice, as even the name of the movie uses the Porsche crest as the “O” in “Transformers.”

You might be wondering why the commercial features such an old 911 and not a new model, but there’s an easy explanation. This “Transformers” movie is set in the 1990s, when the Carrera RS 3.8 was a new model.

The trailer says that “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is set to launch in theaters June 9.

