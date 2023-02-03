Report

740-hp McLaren 750S reportedly due in 2023 to replace 720S

It will share its twin-turbo V8 with its predecessor

Feb 3rd 2023 at 10:00AM
McLaren 720S Spider
  • McLaren 720S Spider
  • McLaren 720S Spider in motion
  • Image Credit: McLaren
McLaren quietly put the 720S out to pasture in late 2022, but the model's spot in the range won't stay empty for very long, according to a recent report from Automotive News. Its successor will allegedly inaugurate the 750S nameplate when it makes its global debut in early 2023.

Citing anonymous sources, the trade journal reported that the 750S will receive more power and a new-look design, among other changes. It will carry on with the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 that powered the 720S, and it won't get any hybrid tech from the Artura. Output will grow from 710 to about 740 horsepower. One of the sources said the car is "not as extreme as [the 765LT], but it is a little more aggressive than [the] 720." And at 755 horsepower, the LT will remain the most powerful example of the 720 and 720-derived line.

This all supports previous reporting that suggested the 750S will be a significant update to the 720S. Automotive News also noted that styling would be updated significantly. Of course if it's still related to 720S, that may show through in the bodywork.

McLaren hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't shed light on what comes after the 720S. If the report is accurate, the 750S will make its debut as a coupe and as a convertible in April 2023 and it's scheduled to disembark on American shores the following September. The new model will cost about 10% more than its predecessor, but the increase hasn't curbed the car's appeal: Automotive News wrote that the car is sold out in the United States into 2024.

