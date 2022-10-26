2024 Maserati GranCabrio previewed in official photos

The new 2024 Maserati GranTurismo made its official debut in September 2022, so it stands to reason that the GranCabrio is right around the corner. It's not ready for its big debut yet, but "official spy shots" released by the company give us a decent idea of what to expect.

While the prototype is covered in camouflage, we can tell it looks a lot like the GranTurismo from the rocker panels to the belt line. That's not a bad thing: The second-generation coupe is characterized by an elegant, swoopy design that perfectly embodies the definition of a grand tourer. Above the belt line, the GranCabrio receives a power-operated cloth soft top. Photos of the interior haven't been released yet, though it's reasonable to assume the coupe and the convertible will look a lot alike from the driver's point of view.

Maserati told Autoblog that the GranCabrio range will mirror the GranTurismo's, so buyers will have three variants called Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore to choose from. Power for the Modena will come from Maserati's excellent Nettuno engine, a 3.0-liter V6 that's twin-turbocharged to 490 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. This engine was developed in-house, and it's also found in the MC20 and the Grecale. Next up is the Trofeo, which will receive an evolution of the six rated at 550 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The engine will spin the four wheels — that's a significant change, as the original GranCabrio was rear-wheel-drive — via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternatively, the electric Folgore model will use three motors rated at a combined 751 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque. That system is built around an 800-volt electrical system and linked to a 92.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

"We're going to let buyers decide [whether they prefer the V6 or the EV]; we can scale production up or down depending on demand. We don't want to influence our customers' choice," William Peffer, the head of Maserati's North American division, told Autoblog.

Additional details about the 2024 Maserati GranCabrio will emerge in the weeks leading up to its launch, which is scheduled for early 2023.