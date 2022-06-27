2023 Cadillac Escalade price holds steady at $79,440

GM raised the prices of its four full-sized SUVs at the end of May by $1,600, plumping MSRPs by $1,500 and destination charges by $100. That was the second price increase this year after another in March increased prices by $2,700 for the Luxury trim and $3,000 for the Premium trim. That March bump made Super Cruise standard on all but one trim instead of being a $2,500 option. But Cadillac took Super Cruise off the menu due to the chip shortage and raised prices a month later anyway. The second price adjustment took the 2022 Cadillac Escalade up to $79,440 for the entry-level Luxury trim with rear-wheel drive. Now GM Authority says it has seen MSRPs for 2023 Escalade, and they haven't changed from 2022 figures.

That would make Luxury trim with the 6.2-liter V8 and rear-wheel drive start at $79,440 to get off the lot, the Escalade ESV at $82,590. The only upcharge to switch powerplants to the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel is $100 for the block heater, while switching to all-wheel drive adds $3,000. The top of the regular lineup is capped with the Sport Platinum four-wheel drive at $108,990 and the ESV Sport Platinum that runs $111,990. The tippy top is occupied by the bonkers, 682-horsepower Escalade-V at $149,990 with the regular wheelbase and $152,990 for the stretched version.

The full-sized SUV quartet are reported to enter production at GM's Arlington, Texas, plant on July 18. The automaker hasn't said anything about changes coming for any of them and used its 2023 Escalade digital brochure to tout the Escalade V, so it's likely the big boy will be a mainly carryover sporting some different cosmetic choices. We're told of the Sound Vision Recorder becoming standard on all trims, giving owners the ability to capture video and audio around the vehicle. Infrared Tintcoat, Satin Steel Metallic, and Wilder Metallic fall off the exterior paint palette, replaced by Argent Silver Metallic, Dark Emerald Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat.

