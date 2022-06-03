BMW iX1 xDrive30 EV revealed, but it's not for us

BMW revealed the 2023 X1 to us the other day, but what it didn’t unveil for Americans is the fully-electric BMW iX1. That’s because the iX1 isn’t currently slated to be sold here, but nevertheless, we have pictures and details for the curious.

Appearance-wise, you’ll notice that the iX1 looks very similar to the regular X1. Obvious differences include the bright blue accents everywhere, the big “iX1” lettering on the rear … and that’s it. BMW made the electric version mirror the gas-powered X1 very closely, so it’s a rather normal-looking EV.

Under the sheetmetal is a totally different power source, though. The iX1 is being offered in one trim level for now, named the xDrive30. All-wheel drive is standard, and the system consists of two motors, one to power the front wheels and one for the rear. Total system output is 313 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque, and those numbers reflect the “temporary boost effect” BMW employs to bump output for short periods of time. BMW does not quote power figures when not in the “boost” mode. Floor it from a stop, and it does the 0-62 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds.

Range is not final, but BMW estimates it will be rated for 257-272 miles on a full charge. Keep in mind that estimate reflects WLTP range, which is very likely more optimistic than however the iX1 would be rated in EPA testing. BMW says the iX1 uses the same updated charging tech and software as the new i7, but the company doesn’t give specifics for the battery size or estimated charging times.

If you want to read all the details about the X1 that we will be getting in the U.S., head here.

