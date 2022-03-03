NASCAR champ Tony Stewart lists Indiana ranch for $30 million

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Tony Stewart is selling what's being referred to as "the finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana." It's a massive, picturesque ranch that the racing champion has configured for wrenching, hunting, and even virtual golfing.

Located about an hour away from the Indianapolis airport, Stewart's 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 2011 on a 415-acre plot. It features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an 8,700-gallon aquarium, a hibachi grill in the kitchen, and it overlooks a lake. If that's not impressive enough, consider this: there's also a two-story waterfall with trout, a bowling alley, a room with a golf simulator, and a lighted onyx bar.

Stewart's love for racing is evident in the photos of his house. Dozens of racing helmets and a real IndyCar are displayed in the room that the bar is in. We're guessing that none of it is included in the sale, unless you make a really good offer, but at least the hardware is there. Finding a house that you can display a race car in is easier said than done. There's also a large workshop and four garage spaces.

Besides, with 415 acres, it'll be a while before you run out of space to test your toys on; that's a lot of land to explore in whatever off-roader projects you plan to fill the garages with. Hunters will be delighted as well: elk, deer, and turkey roam the property's hunting preserve.

Ready to move? Stewart's house is currently listed on Zillow for $30 million, a figure which makes it the most expensive piece of residential real estate currently for sale in Indiana. And yet, the site estimates that the property will sell faster than 85% of the houses near it.

Related video: