“This is a soccer mom’s car, but it’s kind of wicked, and I like that.” Back in 2013, one of my first track tests ever was of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon at Willow Springs Raceway in California. What was said about this wagon back then still rings true now, but even more so. Horsepower and torque have both increased in the seven years since, but the smile it’ll put on your face has remained.

Don’t be fooled by its looks, the E 63 S wagon is a performance car. Under the hood is a “handcrafted AMG 4.0 liter biturbo V8” that will throw you into the back of your bolstered seat as 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque propel you from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. But there’s something different about this car, well a few things. First, what would cost you $125,000 at a dealership can be yours for much less, the cost of a few entries. Second, it comes with $20,000 cash, and the delivery and taxes covered.

The best part? The proceeds from this raffle go to charity, so when you’re driving down the street in your new AMG, you won’t have to worry about feeling guilty, because you helped a good cause, specifically, International Medical Corps.

“International Medical Corps is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter the conditions. They’re battling the novel coronavirus, and COVID-19 disease, in the United States and globally with a multi-pronged approach that includes training and capacity-building for healthcare providers; prepositioning and deploying medicines, supplies and equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPE); deploying emergency medical field units and screening stations; assisting with case management; and countering misinformation through fact-based communications about healthy behaviors. Their Epidemic Response Teams—made up of physicians, nurses, logisticians, and mental health and sanitation experts with decades of experience—are ready to quickly deploy to provide medical support in health facilities, hospitals and communities in the US and abroad.”

Also, check out some of the other car giveaways Omaze has instead. But if you want this wicked wagon, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is August 11, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.