Junkyard Gem: 1997 Volkswagen Golf K2

Volkswagen really churned out the special-edition cars during the decade of the 1990s, with eager customers lining up to buy the Pink Floyd Edition Golf, the Jetta Trek Edition, and the Etienne Agnier Golf. I still find the occasional Jetta Trek (sadly, never with their matching Trek bicycles) as I visit the junkyards of the land, but the K2 has been harder to find. Here's a '97 I spotted during the winter in a Northern California yard.

The K2 was a pretty ordinary Golf GL with a roof rack, heated seats, and the buyer's choice of a set of skis or a snowboard. This commercial stirs in references to the then-recent end of the Cold War and Neville Chamberlain's "Peace In Our Time" speech, as snowboarders and skiers alike swarm VW dealerships to buy new K2 Golfs.

This one still has the roof rack, though the skis or snowboard are long gone.

Later K2 Golfs got real Recaro seats, but the 1997s just got special upholstery.

The manual transmission helped get the car through the snow on those drives through Donner Pass and on to the ski slopes.

This 2.0-liter four made 115 horsepower when new. The GTI got a 172-horse VR6 in 1997.

The rare Piña Colada Car-Freshner Little Tree, much harder to find in the junkyard than New Car Scent or Vanillaroma. You'll find one in every car. You'll see.

On the other side of the Atlantic, German hipsters joined Generation Golf and danced — well, sulked — in the streets.

